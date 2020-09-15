Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.97. 3,046,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.