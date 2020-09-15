Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0887 on Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $111,806.92 and $97,432.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,866.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.03388919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.64 or 0.02177804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00449939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00838824 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00048135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00551765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,370,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,657 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

