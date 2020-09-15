Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.30. 1,048,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,299,355. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

