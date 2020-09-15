Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,002,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,911,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,619. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.