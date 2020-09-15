Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,907,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306,651 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.03% of Vipshop worth $137,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vipshop by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.98. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

