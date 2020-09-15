Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $159,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. 8,391,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052,012. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.