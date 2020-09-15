Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 12% Higher

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.36. 1,232,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 618,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $596.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3,051.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 365,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $2,978,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $378,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

