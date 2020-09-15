WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Nike comprises 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 303,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

