William Hill’s (WMH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the gambling company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded William Hill to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on William Hill from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on William Hill from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.92 ($2.29).

Shares of William Hill stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.87). 17,314,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.89.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

