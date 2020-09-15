Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.72. Workday posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $207.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock valued at $78,926,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.