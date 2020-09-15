YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. YEE has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $404,533.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DEx.top and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.76 or 0.04256986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, ABCC, DEx.top, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

