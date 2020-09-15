Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 13.8%

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $26.59. 368,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 295,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAO. Nomura raised shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $43,739,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 250.9% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

