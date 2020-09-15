Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.34 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $158.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.01 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $168.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $650.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.73 million to $675.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.87 million, with estimates ranging from $665.38 million to $699.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. 1,052,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,323. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.