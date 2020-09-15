Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $158.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.01 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $168.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $650.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.73 million to $675.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.87 million, with estimates ranging from $665.38 million to $699.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. 1,052,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,323. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

