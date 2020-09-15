Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.07 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $14.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 14,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,076. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

