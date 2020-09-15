Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $7.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.