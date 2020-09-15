Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $1.68 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00551765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00078122 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056916 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000904 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 113,532,750 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.