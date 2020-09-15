Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) is Diker Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Diker Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208,592 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up approximately 2.6% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.81. 1,445,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,573.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $141,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at $924,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,182 shares of company stock worth $10,179,135. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.