Zilliqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.36 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, WazirX and Koinex. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $166.47 million and $23.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00255522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00103416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.01524355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00193255 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,725,976,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,434,509,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Tokenomy, Korbit, Radar Relay, DDEX, Coinhub, Gate.io, Bitbns, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinone, Hotbit, Koinex, HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin, UEX, Zebpay, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, WazirX, DEx.top, BitForex, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Upbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.