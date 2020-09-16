$0.11 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.31. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

ASTE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.31. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 329,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 233,729 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,272,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Astec Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 283.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.