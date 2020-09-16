$0.11 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.12). Square posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,583 shares of company stock valued at $36,198,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Square by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 222,046 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Square by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,200,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.63 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

