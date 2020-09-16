-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

RGLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 183,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,103. The company has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

