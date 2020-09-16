-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.53). Roku posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,079,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,889. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.27. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $185.44.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $4,364,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $69,095,309 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after purchasing an additional 414,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.