$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.56. Michaels Companies reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,542. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,969 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

