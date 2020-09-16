$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers by 114.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.68. 80,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,349. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $157.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

