$1.89 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.09. Lennar posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Lennar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lennar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.89. 5,035,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

