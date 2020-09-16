11,003 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,413,000 after purchasing an additional 392,132 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 116,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206,432. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

