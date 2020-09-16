126,734 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 48,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 53,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.