1,345 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,109,825. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.41.

NYSE:DLR traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $150.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,868. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

