179,139 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 179,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,059,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.53. 3,182,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,813. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

