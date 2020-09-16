$18.58 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post sales of $18.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $21.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $57.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.07 million to $57.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.02 million, with estimates ranging from $78.51 million to $79.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXFD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 139,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

