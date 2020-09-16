$19.89 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post $19.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $16.75 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $21.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.23 million to $85.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.24 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $185.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of FLXN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 522,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,195. The stock has a market cap of $618.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,136 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

