19,162 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of AeroVironment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 826,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

AVAV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. 189,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

