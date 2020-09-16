22,254 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

BATS NEAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 1,465,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

