229,400 Shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 229,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 73,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.