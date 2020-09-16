$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce sales of $23.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.90 million. AxoGen posted sales of $28.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $94.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $95.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.55 million, with estimates ranging from $109.30 million to $113.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.88. 1,284,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

