$241.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $241.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.79 million and the highest is $243.77 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $298.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

DLB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Insiders have sold 128,161 shares of company stock worth $8,972,869 over the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

