$36.26 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce $36.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $46.58 million. Xencor posted sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $102.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $81.51 million, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 430,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

