37,204 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV remained flat at $$83.07 on Wednesday. 1,362,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,180. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.