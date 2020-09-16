3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.46. 153,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.23.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

