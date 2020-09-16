$431.13 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to report sales of $431.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.10 million and the lowest is $390.00 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $510.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,332 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 958.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

