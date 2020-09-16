4,733 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,183,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,876,314. The firm has a market cap of $750.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,669 shares of company stock worth $9,039,215. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

