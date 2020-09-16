$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $55.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 593%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $216.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $271.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $260.29 million, with estimates ranging from $190.10 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $241,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $115,670.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $695,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $856,291. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.26. 991,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,006. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

