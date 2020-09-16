7,239 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $169.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,964. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

