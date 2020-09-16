$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce $82.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $137.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $381.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $459.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $319.54 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $366.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 540,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,664. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 27.4% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 106,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.