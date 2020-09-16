$91.99 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $91.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $91.80 million. Qualys reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $359.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $360.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $402.57 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $410.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock worth $5,973,985. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Qualys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 49.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 381,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,890. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

