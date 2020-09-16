Academies Australasia Group Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AKG)

Academies Australasia Group Ltd (ASX:AKG) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01.

In related news, insider John Schlederer acquired 354,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,542.40 ($73,244.57).

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 250 qualifications.

