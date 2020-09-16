Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $146,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $667,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,214.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.96.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $239.42. 1,800,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,163. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

