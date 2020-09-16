Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $540,103.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,053.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.03318202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.02094567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00437014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00795609 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00527945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

