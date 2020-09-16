Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Up 8.3%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.61. 656,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 802,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

