Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:AMS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 238 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 253,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The company has a market capitalization of $512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
