Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AMS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 238 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 253,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The company has a market capitalization of $512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

